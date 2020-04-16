Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

April 16, 2020 3:09 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 15, 2020:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John; $3,545,127; $126.20.

2. Celine Dion; $2,354,544; $147.77.

3. Tool; $1,507,331; $101.06.

4. Marc Anthony; $1,035,780; $110.90.

5. Blake Shelton; $974,506; $84.81.

6. The Lumineers; $782,878; $57.74.

7. André Rieu; $687,928; $88.75.

8. Jerry Seinfeld; $666,763; $115.25.

9. Five Finger Death Punch; $497,574; $60.68.

10. Jo Koy; $388,943; $59.51.

11. “Das Grosse Schlagerfest” / Florian Silbereisen; $351,189; $65.36.

12. Jack Whitehall; $348,159; $57.11.

13. Gabriel Iglesias; $334,732; $55.15.

14. Jeff Dunham; $323,386; $51.77.

15. Little Big Town; $315,952; $75.98.

16. The Kelly Family; $297,589; $59.37.

17. Silbermond; $248,959; $45.60.

18. “Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac; $243,502; $36.15.

19. Jim Gaffigan; $243,377; $50.52.

20. MercyMe; $240,712; $45.15.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

