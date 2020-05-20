Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Kelly Turner will discuss her new book Radical Hope: 10 Key Healing Factors from Exceptional Survivors of Cancer and Other Disease.

Kelly Turner, Ph.D., is the New York Times best-selling author of Radical Remission. Over the past 15 years, she has conducted research in 10 different countries and analyzed over 1,500 cases of radical remission. She holds a B.A. from Harvard University and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. She is the founder of the Radical Remission Project at RadicalRemission.com, which provides courses, workshops, and a free database of healing stories for patients and their loved ones. She is the founder of the Radical Remission Foundation, a nonprofit research organization, as well as the director and producer of the docuseries Radical Remission.