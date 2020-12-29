On Air: Meet the Press
Essentials of Healthy Living

Toxic Metals that Cause Fatigue – and How to Detox Them

December 29, 2020 10:09 am
Dana Laake and her special guest Wendy Myers will discuss toxic metals that cause fatigue and how to detox them.

Wendy Myers is a functional diagnostic nutritionist and toxic metals specialist. She is also the author of Limitless Energy: How to Detox Toxic Metals to End Exhaustion and Chronic Fatigue. Through her book and her “Live to 110” podcast, Wendy explains how to safely reverse damage from toxic metals and reclaim energy once again. Passionate about the importance of detox to live a long, disease-free life, she created the revolutionary Myers Detox Protocol after working with thousands of clients.

