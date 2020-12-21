Immune-supportive supplements and specific nutrients that have been shown in recent studies related to COVID-19 and reducing the risk of respiratory tract infections



Dana Laake and her special guest Caitlin Higgins will discuss immune-supportive supplements and specific nutrients that have been shown in recent studies related to COVID-19 to reduce the risk of respiratory tract infections.

Caitlin Higgins is a licensed Certified Nutrition Specialist and passionate foodie who utilizes an integrative and functional approach in her clinical nutrition practice. After earning her master’s degree in clinical nutrition from the Maryland University of Integrative Health, Caitlin relocated to St. Augustine, FL, to work for Designs for Health as a lead technical writer and educational content developer. As a functional nutritionist, Caitlin incorporates both the latest modern nutrition and medical science with ancient wisdom from traditional medicine.