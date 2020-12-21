On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Essentials of Healthy Living
Essentials of Healthy Living

Immune-supportive supplements and specific nutrients that have been shown in recent studies related to COVID-19 and reducing the risk of respiratory tract infections

December 21, 2020 3:45 pm
< a min read
      


Dana Laake and her special guest Caitlin Higgins will discuss immune-supportive supplements and specific nutrients that have been shown in recent studies related to COVID-19 to reduce the risk of respiratory tract infections.

Caitlin Higgins is a licensed Certified Nutrition Specialist and passionate foodie who utilizes an integrative and functional approach in her clinical nutrition practice. After earning her master’s degree in clinical nutrition from the Maryland University of Integrative Health, Caitlin relocated to St. Augustine, FL, to work for Designs for Health as a lead technical writer and educational content developer. As a functional nutritionist, Caitlin incorporates both the latest modern nutrition and medical science with ancient wisdom from traditional medicine. 

Related Topics
All News Analysis Caitlin Higgins Dana Laake Essentials of Healthy Living Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights Radio Interviews Village Green Apothecary

Comments

WFED-9-sponsors-banner2

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station