On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Essentials of Healthy Living
Essentials of Healthy Living

Achieving Optimal Thyroid Health Through the Thyroid Reset Program

December 8, 2020 9:16 am
< a min read
      


Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Alan Christianson will discuss achieving optimal thyroid health through the thyroid reset program.

Dr. Alan Christianson is a board-certified naturopathic endocrinologist who focuses on thyroid care. He is a New York Times bestselling author whose recent titles include The Thyroid Reset Diet and The Metabolism Reset Diet. Dr. Christianson has been featured in countless media appearances including on Dr. Oz, The Doctors, and The Today Show. He is the founding president behind the Endocrine Association of Naturopathic Physicians and the American College of Thyroidology.

Related Topics
Alan Christianson All News Analysis Dana Laake Essentials of Healthy Living Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights Radio Interviews Village Green Apothecary

Comments

WFED-9-sponsors-banner2

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit