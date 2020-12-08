

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Alan Christianson will discuss achieving optimal thyroid health through the thyroid reset program.

Dr. Alan Christianson is a board-certified naturopathic endocrinologist who focuses on thyroid care. He is a New York Times bestselling author whose recent titles include The Thyroid Reset Diet and The Metabolism Reset Diet. Dr. Christianson has been featured in countless media appearances including on Dr. Oz, The Doctors, and The Today Show. He is the founding president behind the Endocrine Association of Naturopathic Physicians and the American College of Thyroidology.