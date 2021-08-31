On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Facilities/Construction

New Public Buildings Service Commissioner says federal employees can expect a lot of changes in the places they work

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
August 31, 2021 12:50 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In the child’s book Pat the Bunny, Paul and Judy could do many things. Well, the General Services Administration can and does do many things. Including provide most of the federal government with office space and other real estate. For a look at GSA’s real estate priorities, and the space you’ll work in, for the next few years, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the new commissioner of the Public Buildings Service, Nina Albert.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Facilities/Construction Federal Drive Management Nina Albert Public Buildings Service Tom Temin Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue