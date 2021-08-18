Cannon House Office building renovations approaching $1B

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It took three years to build and now the Cannon House Office Building, once known as the Old House Office Building, is in the midst of a redo that will take 10 years. The original cost is unknown, but the renovation is heading towards $1 billion. For the latest assessment of the project, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Managing Director of Infrastructure Operations at the Government Accountability Office, Terry Dorn.