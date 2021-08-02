On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
As mask mandates return, Congress has something to say

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
August 2, 2021 8:49 am
You’ve probably guessed that it’s too soon to make a bonfire out of your face masks. In fact, mask mandates are back on here and there, such as for unvaccinated federal employees who want to return to the office. A sort of mini mask war has broken out in Congress, as WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller explained on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

All News Congress Covid-19 Facilities/Construction Federal Drive Management mask mandate masks Mitchell Miller pandemic Tom Temin vaccine vaccine resistance Workforce WTOP

