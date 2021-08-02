As mask mandates return, Congress has something to say

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You’ve probably guessed that it’s too soon to make a bonfire out of your face masks. In fact, mask mandates are back on here and there, such as for unvaccinated federal employees who want to return to the office. A sort of mini mask war has broken out in Congress, as WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller explained on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.