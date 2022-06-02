USPS sees potential to buy more electric vehicles under facility consolidation plan

The Postal Service’s plans to consolidate facilities across its network may create an opportunity to expand the number of electric vehicles in its next-generation fleet. USPS announced Wednesday that it would soon publish a Notice of Intent that will supplement the Final Environmental Impact Statement for its next-generation delivery vehicle (NGDV) fleet. USPS said plans to consolidate its delivery facilities across the country may justify the agency purchasing more electric vehicles as part of its... READ MORE

USPS announced Wednesday that it would soon publish a Notice of Intent that will supplement the Final Environmental Impact Statement for its next-generation delivery vehicle (NGDV) fleet.

USPS said plans to consolidate its delivery facilities across the country may justify the agency purchasing more electric vehicles as part of its next-generation fleet.

“Delivery network and related route refinements may alter the appropriate mix of vehicles to be procured under the NGDV contract,” the agency said Wednesday.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, speaking at the National Postal Forum in Phoenix last month, said USPS will consolidate delivery operations into Sort and Delivery Centers, with enough space, docks and mail processing equipment to operate more efficiently than its current infrastructure.

USPS said this consolidation would add more miles to most delivery routes. Letter carriers affected by this consolidation would drive more miles out to their delivery stops, and more miles to return to the Sort and Delivery Centers.

The agency said the plan would also streamline the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, as it would reduce the number of facilities where charging installations are needed.

USPS delivery vehicles currently operate from almost 19,000 facility locations around the country.

“As I noted when we placed our initial NGDV delivery order, the Postal Service would continue to look for opportunities to further increase the electrification of our fleet in a responsible manner, as we continue to refine our operating strategy and implement the Delivering for America plan,” DeJoy said. “A modernized network of delivery facilities provides us with such an opportunity. This is the right approach — operationally, financially, and environmentally.”

The number of locations also requires significant sorting operations at our plants, underutilizes numerous truckloads from plants, and diminishes the efficiency and commercial utility of our mail carrier route structure.

As part of this consolidation, DeJoy said USPS will close annexes around the country “that add cost, transportation, and foster inefficient and ad-hoc operations.”

Annexes are USPS facilities separate from post offices used for mail delivery functions, but may not offer full retail services to customers. USPS said the consolidation will not change its retail presence.

DeJoy said these changes to the USPS network and local operations will take years to accomplish, but said each plant and delivery unit included in this overhaul “will provide immediate, systemwide benefits.”

The network transformation initiative will impact nearly 500 network mail processing locations, 1,000 transfer hubs and 100,000 carrier routes. It will also impact 10,000 delivery units, which USPS defines as post offices, stations, branches or carrier annexes that handle mail delivery functions.

USPS announced in March it spent nearly $3 billion on 50,000 next-generation vehicles as part of its initial order to the vendor Oshkosh Defense. More than 10,000 vehicles as part of that initial order are electric vehicles – double its previous estimate.

USPS expects electric vehicles will make up at least 10% of its next-generation fleet, but remains open to purchasing more electric vehicles if its finances improve, or if Congress authorizes funding to support its acquisition.

USPS officials recently told the House Oversight and Reform Committee the agency was able to purchase more electric vehicles than previously expected because of the rising cost of gasoline, as well as long-term savings the agency is counting on, now that Congress has passed the first major piece of postal reform legislation in 15 years.

USPS is facing three separate lawsuits over its plans to purchase mostly gas-powered vehicles as part of its next-generation fleet.

The lawsuits argue USPS set the estimated cost for electric vehicles unrealistically high as part of its environmental impact study (EIS) but placed a low bar for the future price of gasoline.

USPS expects next-generation vehicles, including electric vehicles, will first appear on routes in late 2023.

USPS began its search for replacement vehicles in 2015. Next-generation delivery vehicles will have air conditioning and heating and improved ergonomics.

The vehicles will also have 360-degree cameras, advanced braking and traction control, air bags, and a front-and rear-collision avoidance system that includes visual, audio warning, and automatic braking.

The vehicles will also have increased cargo capacity to maximize efficiency and better accommodate higher mail and package volumes.