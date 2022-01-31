Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, host Derrick T. Dortch moderates a wide ranging discussion on the importance of teaching Dr. Martin Luther King’s principles of nonviolence to students in the U.S., and institutionalizing a MLK curricula into schools.

Joining Dortch in the conversation will be the co-authors of the MLK curricula: Matt Daniels, founder of Good of All, Anthony Jones, vice president of Enrollment Management at Bethune Cookman University and Vern Howard, chairman of the MLK Colorado holiday commission.

Show Topic: Teaching Dr. Martin Luther King’s Principles of Nonviolence – Institutionalizing a Curricula in the U.S. Education System