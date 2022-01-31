Teaching Dr. Martin Luther King’s Principles of Nonviolence
January 31, 20225:07 pm
< a min read
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
This week on Fed Access, host Derrick T. Dortch moderates a wide ranging discussion on the importance of teaching Dr. Martin Luther King’s principles of nonviolence to students in the U.S., and institutionalizing a MLK curricula into schools.
From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch gives you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.
Comments