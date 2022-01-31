On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Fed Access

Teaching Dr. Martin Luther King’s Principles of Nonviolence

January 31, 2022 5:07 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, host Derrick T. Dortch moderates a wide ranging discussion on the importance of teaching Dr. Martin Luther King’s principles of nonviolence to students in the U.S., and institutionalizing a MLK curricula into schools.

(L-R) Matthew Daniels, Anthony Jones, Vern Howard

Joining Dortch in the conversation will be  the co-authors of the MLK curricula: Matt Daniels, founder of Good of All, Anthony Jones, vice president of Enrollment Management at Bethune Cookman University and Vern Howard, chairman of the MLK Colorado holiday commission.

Show Topic: Teaching Dr. Martin Luther King’s Principles of Nonviolence – Institutionalizing a Curricula in the U.S. Education System

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Anthony Jones Bethune Cookman University Derrick Dortch Fed Access Good of All Management Matthew Daniels People Radio Interviews Vern Howard Workforce

Comments

Fed Access

MONDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch gives you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)...
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
1|31 Build Cross-Enterprise Workflows Fast...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary greets Emir of Qatar