Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Congress is taking a serious look at reforming the way it funds the federal government each year. A special committee on budgeting and appropriations reform is likely to make its recommendations by the end of the month. Among the ideas on the table are funding federal agencies in two-year cycles, and changing the start of the fiscal year from Oct. 1st to Jan. 1st. David Hawkings is a veteran Congressional reporter most recently senior editor at Roll Call. He talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the potential changes, including why some lawmakers think the current calendar is a problem.