Forty years after the passage of the Civil Service Reform Act, think tanks and good government groups have offered plenty of ideas on how to update the federal personnel system once again — this time for the 21st century. But those ideas can’t be implemented without the participation of the executive branch and federal labor unions, according to Bob Tobias, a professor in American University’s Key Executive Leadership Programs. He talked with Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu about why that “three legged stool” is essential to any successful civil service reform. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.