Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Coast Guard is in the midst of a replacement program for a fleet that’s getting long in tooth. It’s also partway through construction of a badly needed new icebreaker. The Government Accountability Office found the Coast Guard could borrow some of the Navy’s experience to better manage ship building. Marie Mak, director of contracting and national security acquisition issues at GAO, shared more information on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.