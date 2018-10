Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It’s the beginning of a new era for the Congressional Research Service. Until now, its highly-regarded reports were only intended for consumption by denizens of Capitol Hill. But in March, Congress passed legislation requiring all new reports to be posted to the organization’s website. In response, CRS has started to make its reports public — at least some of them. Sean Moulton, open government program manager at the Project on Government Oversight, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the move toward openness, and why it has taken so long.