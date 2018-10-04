Listen Live Sports

Data officers are a hidden asset to federal agencies

October 4, 2018 8:24 am
 
The position of chief data officer is a relatively new one in the federal space, and no two agency CDOs have the same job description.  But across the board, agencies who’ve appointed a CDO have realized significant returns on investment. And the ones who’ve been the successful have been empowered by senior agency leaders to make decisions and act as “data evangelists.” Those are some of the conclusions in a new study of federal CDOs, just published by the IBM Center for the Business of Government. Jane Wiseman, senior fellow at the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and the report’s author, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the value CDOs are producing, and how they’re beginning to take hold in federal agencies.

