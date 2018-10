Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Few agencies have networks and public interactions as extensive as those of the Department of Health and Human Services. It’s why cybersecurity is a high priority. Now the HHS Office of Inspector General has formed what it calls a multidisciplinary cybersecurity team to take on the cybersecurity threat. Jarvis Rodgers, HHS IT audit director, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share the details.