It’s been three years since the Army blamed widespread institutional failures for its accidental shipments of live anthrax to dozens of laboratories around the world. In the aftermath of those missteps, the Army and Defense Department began implementing 35 recommendations to shore up the safety of the military’s biological agents program. But according to a new report by the Government Accountability Office, the improvements are still a work in progress. Joseph Kirschbaum, director of defense capabilities and management issues at GAO, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the report’s findings.