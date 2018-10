Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Veterans Affairs Department recently released numbers from it’s National Suicide Data Report. While it showed an overall decrease throughout the department, the number of suicides by young veterans between ages 18 and 34 increased. In hopes of spreading more information about veteran suicides and ways people can help, VA is launching the Be There campaign. Dr. Keita Franklin, executive director of suicide prevention at VA, joined Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin, to talk about the initiative.