The “alphabet soup” agencies are getting closer look from a new group of some of their own past leaders from the Bipartisan Policy Center. The center is taking a look at executive branch oversight, reviewing how well agencies like the Office of Personnel Management, Office of Management and Budget, and General Services Administration are functioning. Dan Blair is a former OPM deputy director and now a senior fellow at the center. He leads the new oversight task force and spoke with Federal News Network’s Nicole Ogrysko on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.