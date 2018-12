Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Transportation Security Administration wants to move fast, which is also the name of an agency initiative. Flexible Agile Scalable Teams is aimed at better mission support and software development. To provide an acquisition angle on FAST, Katrina Brisbon, TSA’s assistant administrator for the Office of Contracting and Procurement, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.