Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For military veterans, the option of blended retirement sparks a lot of questions, or at least it should. Service members know they’ll get an annuity, but they’ve also got to make regular contributions to the Thrift Savings Plan. For the latest in this still-evolving system, retired Army Brig. Gen. Michael Meese, executive vice president of insurance provider AAFMAA, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.