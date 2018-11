Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Logistics Agency supplies practically everything military units all over the world need, short of ordnance. Everything from uniforms to jet engine parts. Occasionally things don’t go as planned with DLA suppliers and therefore potentially with customers. DLA Ombudsman Tim Stark joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about what happens when he’s called in.