Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As Coast Guard members finally collect their back pay from the five-week shutdown the question is, how are they doing financially and emotionally? Few people are as close to the joys and sorrows of uniformed military service members than the chief petty officers. Former master chief petty officer Charles Bowen has some ideas, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.