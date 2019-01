Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Nearly everyone agrees the nation’s electrical grid is at danger from cyber attacks. So far Congress hasn’t done much about it. Last year the Senate passed a protection bill, but nothing happened in the House. Now it’s round two, and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) has co-sponsored a new bill he hopes will have better prospects. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.

