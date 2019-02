Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Earlier this month the Defense Department under Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy put out an 18-page cloud strategy. It seemed to be little more than reaffirming what the department has already been doing in the cloud. Contractors are puzzled and for one take, Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

