NSA hasn’t filled all critical cybersecurity positions, IG says

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Secretive as it is, the National Security Agency is like most agencies. It awards contracts, spends money, has whistleblowers and it has management problems. The NSA’s Office of Inspector General recently released the unclassified version of its semi-annual report seen only by the congressional intelligence committees. It covers the six month period ending last September. To get a sense of it, Inspector General Robert Storch spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin. He discussed the NSA’s failure to fill several critical opening in its cybersecurity staff.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.