Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
PHOTOS: Smithsonian reopening revamped paleontology exhibit after 5 years

February 27, 2019 10:46 am
 
It’s been closed for five years but now the Smithsonian is putting the final touches on the reopening of its paleontology exhibit. The fossils and layout are totally re-imagined from the original 1911 version. The exhibit reopens to the public June 8 but for a preview, Federal News Network’s Eric White and Tom Temin visited project manager Siobhan Starrs. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin and see photos from the exhibit in the gallery above. Photos by Eric White/Federal News Network

 

