Shutdown put unique pressures on federal prison workers

February 1, 2019 11:29 am
 
How would you like to put your life on the line every time you go on the job, walking among a concentration of some of the most dangerous people? That’s daily life for guards at the Bureau of Prisons. Before the reopening of the government Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with Heidi Burakiewicz, partner at Kalijarvi, Chuzi, Newman & Fitch, who represents many Bureau of Prison employees. Although the shutdown is over, she shared some of the unique ways in which the shutdown affected them. Burakiewicz also spoke about the status of the class action lawsuits from the 2013 and 2019 shutdowns.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
