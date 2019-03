Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Skeletons and fossils in museum cases look like interesting artifacts to most of us. But to Anna “Kay” Behrensmeyer they tell deep stories of long-ago life. She is the curator of Vertebrate Paleontology at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and the recent recipient of a major award from the National Academies of Science. She spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the third and final installment in this week’s series.

