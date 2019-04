Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Canadian government has embarked on a four-point plan to improve procurement of goods and services. Many of the issues will sound familiar to people here in the U.S. concerned with federal procurement. Lorenzo Ieraci, director general of the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises at Public Services and Procurement Canada, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

