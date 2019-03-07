Listen Live Sports

The top procurement issues in 2019

March 7, 2019 5:17 pm
 
(This show originally aired on February 12, 2019)

This week on Off the Shelf, Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group and chair of the Coalition for Government Procurement, shares his thoughts on a host of key federal procurement issues and initiatives.

Bill Gormley, president, The Gormley Group

Gormley shares his insights on the challenges and opportunities surrounding GSA’s schedules modernization initiative and the goal of creating a single schedule.

What does schedules modernization mean for customer agencies and contractors? Will schedules consolidation increase access to and competition for commercial solutions? What are the chief hurdles for GSA as it moves to a single schedule?

Gormley answers these questions and also discusses Section 846 and GSA’s implementation efforts to date with thoughts on the next steps.

