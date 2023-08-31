This week on Off the Shelf, Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, provides an update on the MAS program, including processing Economic Price Adjustments (EPA) and other modifications.

Along these lines, Gormley shares the latest on the handling of price negotiations across the MAS program. He also discusses where the federal market is heading regarding purchasing channels, access to the commercial market and the role of data management in procurement.

Finally, Gormley highlights some key takeaways for the fourth quarter buying season and the importance of having in place contracts like the MAS program.

