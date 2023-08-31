On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

Using data to transform procurement

August 31, 2023 6:18 pm
< a min read
      

Mark Fox, director of Federal Sales at Amazon Business, joins Off the Shelf this week for a discussion on procurement transformation, e-commerce, and the role data management can and does play in supporting the federal mission.

Mark Fox, director of Federal Sales, Amazon Business

Fox shares his insights on the critical role data transparency and management play in transforming supply chains and the procurement functions.  The ability to collect and analyze data on strategic sourcing, transactions, and suppliers will drive organizational efficiencies through more predictive and proactive procurement and supply chain management.

He also highlights opportunities to embrace enhanced data transparency to identify and credit current customer agency purchasing from small businesses.

Finally Fox explains how leveraging data will assist customer agencies in understanding their buying patterns and market conditions to optimize procurement outcomes.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Amazon Business Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards data management Mark Fox Off the Shelf procurement procurement transformation Radio Interviews Roger Waldron strategic sourcing Supply chain management

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Boston
9|6 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|6 3CMA Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories