Using data to transform procurement

Mark Fox, director of Federal Sales at Amazon Business, joins Off the Shelf this week for a discussion on procurement transformation, e-commerce, and the role data management can and does play in supporting the federal mission.

Fox shares his insights on the critical role data transparency and management play in transforming supply chains and the procurement functions. The ability to collect and analyze data on strategic sourcing, transactions, and suppliers will drive organizational efficiencies through more predictive and proactive procurement and supply chain management.

He also highlights opportunities to embrace enhanced data transparency to identify and credit current customer agency purchasing from small businesses.

Finally Fox explains how leveraging data will assist customer agencies in understanding their buying patterns and market conditions to optimize procurement outcomes.

