CMMC: What does it mean for government contractors?

July 18, 2023 8:11 pm
< a min read
      

This week on Off the Shelf,  Tom Voshell, vice president, Federal Program Office at Coupa Software provides his insights and analysis regarding data management and cyber security with a focus on the Department of Defense’s upcoming release and implementation of an updated version of its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC 2.0).

Tom Voshell, vice president, Federal Program Office, Coupa Software

Voshell discusses the underlying DFARs provisions and NIST 800-171 standard and controlled unclassified information (CUI).  He lays out the process, applicability and management considerations for contractors and subcontractors who will be subject to CMMC.

Voshell also gives his thoughts on the new software attestation form, the recently released DHS cybersecurity regulations, and FedRAMP.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

