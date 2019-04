Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The American Council for Technology and the Industry Advisory Council, better known as ACT-IAC, has grown over the years into the largest and most influential government industry partnership in the IT field. And it’s soon going to get someone new in charge. Dave Wennergren of Deloitte had a long and distinguished career in the Pentagon and later in the IT consulting industry. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.