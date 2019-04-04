Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When the Office of Foreign Assets Control gets public attention, it’s usually around the small Treasury agency’s work on sanctions involving Iran, North Korea and Russia. But OFAC is also highly-effective at imposing sanctions on individual warlords and other criminals in places like East Africa, preventing human rights abuses and protecting hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid. That’s according to Joshua White, a former chief for Human Rights and Corruption at OFAC. White is now the director for Policy and Analysis at the nonprofit group The Sentry. In a recent article for Lawfare, he argued OFAC could do a lot more of that work with just a little more funding. He talked with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu about it on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

