Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Tech accelerator will manage prototyping by nontraditional defense companies

April 12, 2019 9:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Navy’s Surface Warfare Center recently selected the National Security Technology Accelerator to manage prototyping efforts with nontraditional defense companies. It’s the third effort between the group and the military. Companies managed by the accelerator frequently enter into other transaction authorities, which skirt the traditional federal acquisition regulations. Federal News Network’s Scott Maucione talked with founder and CEO of the National Security Technology Accelerator Tim Greeff about OTAs, small business and more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy All News Contracting Defense Defense News Federal Drive Industry/Associations National Security Technology Accelerator Navy Navy Surface Warfare Center OTAs Other Transaction Authority Scott Maucione small businesses Tim Greef Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.