Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The House appropriations committee has arrived at its version of the 2020 Defense budget. It’s lower than the administration wanted. But it does plus up a few things on the acquisition side. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got an early contractor reaction from David Berteau, president and CEO of the Professional Services Council.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.