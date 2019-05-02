Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

DoD seeks industry guidance on 5G technology

May 2, 2019 10:21 am
 
< a min read
4 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Pentagon is looking for ideas from industry about how it might exploit the latest advances in commercial 5G technology for military communications. Through an other transaction agreement, the Defense Department wants vendors to submit technical concepts to help the military rapidly innovate with 5G technologies. The department kicked the initiative off with an industry day in Arlington, Virginia. Rob Levinson is an analyst with Bloomberg Government, he broke down the DoD’s new 5G push on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
5G All News Bloomberg Government Defense Defense News Department of Defense DoD Federal Drive Pentagon Rob Levinson Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
5|8 16th Annual DoD/VA & Government HIT...
5|8 Agile in Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.