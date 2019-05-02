DoD seeks industry guidance on 5G technology

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Pentagon is looking for ideas from industry about how it might exploit the latest advances in commercial 5G technology for military communications. Through an other transaction agreement, the Defense Department wants vendors to submit technical concepts to help the military rapidly innovate with 5G technologies. The department kicked the initiative off with an industry day in Arlington, Virginia. Rob Levinson is an analyst with Bloomberg Government, he broke down the DoD’s new 5G push on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

