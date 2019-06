Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Air Force’s long-running aerial refueling tanker is three years behind schedule. But because of the way it structured the deal, the cost is less than the original estimates and contractor Boeing takes most of the risk. The Government Accountability Office thinks the Air Force ought to share the lessons learned from its contracting approach. GAO’s Acting Director for Contractor and National Security Acquisition Issues, Jon Ludwigson, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

