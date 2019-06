Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A small but crucial corner of military and national security policy remains mostly male. Women who work in nuclear policy often face a so-called gender tax that renders them less than fully accepted participants. That’s according to a study just completed by New America. Study co-author Elena Souris joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share more of what researchers found.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.