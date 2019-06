Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Office of Legal Counsel within the Justice Department has quietly exerted opinions on laws that Congress may never have had in mind. That’s what the Project on Government Oversight (POGO) said it found after an extensive Freedom of Information Act request. POGO investigator Daniel Van Schooten joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share more details.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.