Strained relations and poor communications between military leadership and Congress are harming the Pentagon’s standing on Capitol Hill. The result is weaker support for the military and possibly counterproductive legislation. That’s according to Rick Berger, a defense research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

