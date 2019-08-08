Listen Live Sports

Gauging Oracle’s next steps after JEDI bid protest loss

August 8, 2019 9:19 am
 
There are still a lot of unanswered questions about the future of the Pentagon’s JEDI Cloud contract. One of the biggest is whether Oracle will continue its legal challenge to the contract after losing its bid protest lawsuit at the Court of Federal Claims. It could take the case to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, but hasn’t made a decision just yet. Joe Petrillo is a procurement attorney at the firm Petrillo and Powell. He talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the likelihood of success of an appeal, based on how the case has gone so far.

