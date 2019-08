Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Maintaining security clearance is a career must for hundreds of thousands of government and contractor employees. A small but persistent number of people unfairly lose their clearance each year. Sean Bigley is Managing Partner at the law firm Bigley Ranish LLP, and he argues that one agency’s practices should be the model for the whole government. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin

