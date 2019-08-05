Scale of crimes in Marines smuggling case at border is ‘unusual’

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A total of 18 Marines and one sailor have now been taken into custody in an ongoing crackdown on alleged drug and human smuggling at the southwest border. All the service members appear to have been part of a single unit based at Camp Pendleton, California. The investigation started when two of the service members were allegedly caught by the Border Patrol in the middle of transporting someone across the border, and expanded from there. Greg Rinckey, a former JAG attorney who’s now a partner at Tully Rinckey, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin by phone to discuss the case.

