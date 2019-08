Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The San Ysidro Land Port of Entry is the busiest land border crossing facility in the Western Hemisphere. The port, on the border with Mexico, has undergone a big expansion that speeds things up and helps Customs and Border Protection carry out its inspections. For a progress report, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the General Services Administration. Anthony Kleppe is GSA Region 9 Land Port of Entry Program manager, and he had more details on the project.

