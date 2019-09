Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

One of the most troublesome forms of cyber attack, ransomware famously hit Baltimore earlier this year. City services came almost to a halt. Ransomware attacks against governments at all levels are on the rise. For some statistics and what to do about these attacks, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Vice President of Intelligence at Crowdstrike, Adam Meyers.

