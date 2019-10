Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The CIA is anything but centralized when it comes to computing. In fact, the agency is pursuing a multi-cloud approach as it pursues a new services contract that could be worth billions. For a closer look at what’s going on, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Bloomberg Government Senior Analyst Robert Levinson.

