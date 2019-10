Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Next week the federal IT world will gather for a yearly confab, the Executive Leadership Conference in Philadelphia. For his views on the continuing resolution, what’s going on in technology and procurement, and for some always great conversation, CEO of the American Council for Technology, Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), Dave Wennergren joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.